Lily Tardiff Landry, 91, passed away on June 20, 2025 at 1:11 pm. Born February 02, 1934 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 from 9:00 am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Lily is survived by children, Debbie Bourgeois, Kenneth Landry (Kimberly), Kim Foret (Phil); grandchildren, Shannon Bourgeois, Kasey Cortez, Blake Landry, Kendall Bergeron, Kory Bergeron; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Paul Tardiff, Jr., Rose Allemand and Deanna Oncale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Landry; parents, Paul Tardiff, Sr. and Olga Tardiff; sister, Marcella Perkins; son in law, Andre’ Bourgeois; grandchild, Tobie Bourgeois.

Lily was a loving and kindhearted person and found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.

The family would like to give the most heartfelt thank you to the staff of Thibodaux Healthcare Center as well as Haydel Hospice for all of their compassion and care.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.