Linda A. Stafford, age 69, passed away Tuesday December 3, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Crossville, TN and native of Houma, La.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Linda is survived by her children, Anthony Stafford, Tina Bramblett; grandchildren, James Bramblett, Timothy Bramblett, Brittany and Michael, Shelby; great-grandchildren, Cheyene, Madison, Shelby; sisters, Martha Kilby, Jennith Thompson; and close friend, Clifford Shelby.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Stafford; son, Michael Stafford; parents, Arnold Kilby and Velma Carter Kilby; four brothers, Demas and wife Sara, Stanley Kilby and wife Pat, Arlis and wife Sue, Jerry and wife Dickie; two sisters; Jean Smith, Tressie Kilby; grandchild, John Shelby.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being outside and cooking for her family. Above all she loved nothing more than spending time with her grandkids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.