Linda Burton Wintzel, 69, a native and lifelong resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at the family home in Bayou Blue on December 1, 2024.

Linda was born in Houma on November 3, 1955 as the third child to the late Roland Anthony Burton and Maybelle Labit Burton.

She was married on June 26, 1972 to the love of her life, Richard Alvin Wintzel, Jr. They renewed their vows at 25 years of marriage in their favorite destination; the Great Smokey Mountains of Tennessee.

Linda had many passions in her life. She enjoyed her career at Kelly Lynn Figure Salon as an aerobics instructor. In 1989, she helped her sister Susan start Bayou Blue Po-Boys. The most significant highlight of Linda’s life was raising her two sons while becoming a self-taught artist in oil and chalk mediums. Her strong love of animals encouraged her to become a foster for the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

Linda had a firecracker personality with a strong devotion to family and those in need. Her joyous memory will live on with all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Anthony Burton and Maybelle Labit Burton; and sister, Susan “Susie” Burton Breaux (Norman).

Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard Alvin Wintzel, Jr.; sons, Joseph Lee Wintzel (Tanya) and Michael John Wintzel (Monique); sister, Sharon “Cookie” Guidry (Donald, Jr.); brother, Robert “Bobby” Burton (Julie); godchildren, Nicole “Nickie” Breaux Stoufflet Dupre and Brandon Guidry; grandchildren, Marc A. (Julie), Michael A., Brittany M., and Mason A. Wintzel, LCpl Alexis B. Cole (USMC), and Joseph M. Cole; and great-grandchildren, Joseph M., Ivy M. Wintzel, Anastasia C. Grabert, and Chanel A. Wintzel.

Special thanks to the Haydel Medical Clinic, TGMC, and ACG Hospice (formerly Journey Hospice), especially Nurse Callie.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the GoFundMe account for Linda Wintzel’s funeral expenses.

