It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Linda Grabert Roberts, 76, who left us on May 14, 2025.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service at Chauvin Funeral Home Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

She is survived by her Sons, Kelly Pellegrin (Leah) and Lloyd Porche; Daughter, Chalayne Dies; Sisters, Yvette McMillin (Mike), Roxanne “Roxie” Urban, and Sandy Grabert; Brothers, Terry Grabert (Dee) and Dale Grabert (Benita); Stepmom, Joan Grabert; Stepsister, Debbie Grabert; Stepbrother, Darrel Grabert (Theresa). Granddaughters, Kayla Kling (Kyle), and Haley Pellegrin; Great Granddaughter, Ellie Kling. Numerous Nieces and Nephews.She was preceded in death by her Husband, Grayling “Scott” Roberts; Mother, Edna Hebert Fanguy; Stepfather, Donald Fanguy. Father, Floyd Grabert; Sister, Patti Sue Grabert.

She always enjoyed having a good time with friends and family. She had a passion for sewing, loved hummingbirds, butterflies, and nature in general. She had a loving, but feisty spirit and will be greatly missed. She will forever be in our hearts, until we meet again.

We would like to thank Heritage Manor for caring for her, St. Catherine’s Hospice, and TGMC Doctors and Nurses.