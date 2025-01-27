Linda LeBoeuf Dufren, 64, a native of Bourg, LA and resident of Gibson, LA, went peacefully to her Heavenly Home on Friday, January 24, 2025; surrounded by her beloved family and friends after a tough battle with cancer.

Linda truly enjoyed spending a good time with her family and friends and her two puppies, Binky and Kissie. Her hobbies included shooting pool, playing Bingo, watching sports and traveling. Linda was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Boquet-Breaux 7755 (Bourg, LA). She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Linda is survived by daughter, Mandy Pellegrin (David “Goose”) Totty; son, Brandon Pierre (Misty) Pellegrin, Sr.; grandchildren: Destinie (Steven) Pellegrin, Allie (Thomas) Pellegrin, Logan (Ashley) Pellegrin, Brandon (Destiny) Pellegrin, Jr., Kaden Pellegrin, and Madisyn Mallon; great-grandchildren: Milah Pellegrin and Stevie Domangue; brothers: Reynold (Tunisia) LeBoeuf, Lester LeBoeuf, Leslie “Tete” (Paula) LeBoeuf, and Alfred “Fred” LaBoeuf; sister, Adelaide “Addie” (Randy) LaBauve; Godchildren: Randy “Doogie” (Lana) LaBauve Jr., Chelsie (Nathan) Hotard, and Sherry Pellegrin; close friends: Daniel Cavanaugh and Misty Rose Gros (honorary daughter); fur-babies: Binky and Kissie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by parents: Pierre Raymond LeBoeuf and Lorina Nelton LeBoeuf; and brother, Raymond LeBoeuf.

The family would like to sincerely thank the Terrebonne General Medical Center ICU Nurses and Staff, the Mary Perkins Cancer Center, Dr. Ugo Ezema and Dr, Sukesh Manthri and all those who helped with her care.

