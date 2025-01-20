Linda Peggy Foussell, age 71, a native and resident of Point-Aux-Chenes, LA. Linda was born on April 21,1953 and passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025 surrounded by her family.

Linda was a loving wife and mother. She put family above all else. Linda was an amazing cook and cooked for her family. She was the glue that held the family together. Linda will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.

Linda is survived by husband of 55 yrs, Larry Jean Foussell; daughters: Leslie (Nathan) Parfait; Lindsay (Rodrick) Kirby; Lily (Lanny) Dardar; and Ariel Foussell; sons: Larry Foussell, Jr., Lance (Grace) Foussell, Lenny (Patches) Foussell, Lee (Dinelle) Foussell, and Lanis Foussell; brothers: Darrell (Stacie) Naquin, and Freddie Naquin; sisters: Priscilla (Adrien) Billiot and Eliane Naquin; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by parents: Franeois Naquin and Lucinda Tregle; sister, Bessie Naquin; grandson, Joel Parfait.

