Lisa Billiot Dufrene, 48, a native of Algiers and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 7, 2025.

She is survived by her fiance, Curtis Gauthreaux; children, Jenna Arackal (Lloyd), Skye Dufrene, Jacob Dufrene, Jr., and Sophia Billiot; mother, Shryel Billiot; brothers, Mark Billiot (Lindsey), Kevin Billiot (Teresa), and Gregory Billiot (Ada); aunts, Pamela Brassette and Lillian Bartholomew; and uncle, Burman “Lyn” Brassette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Dufrene, Sr.; and father, Peter Billiot, Sr.

Lisa was a wonderful mother, loving wife, and dear friend to many. She will be greatly missed and loved always.

There will be a private service held by her family.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.