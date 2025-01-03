A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 12 Noon at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana for Lisa Claire Melancon, age 65, who passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday starting at 9:00 AM until time of service with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11:30 AM. A eulogy will be shared at 11:50 AM by Lisa’s son, Collin Melancon.

A private entombment will be held in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Lafayette, Louisiana. A reception will follow the funeral Mass in Knight Hall at Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Reverend Michael Russo, Pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will officiate the funeral services. Concelebrating the Mass will be Reverend Monsignor Jefferson J. DeBlanc, Jr., Reverend Monsignor Keith Joseph DeRouen, and Reverend Matthew Barzare.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 40 years, John “Johnny” Melancon, Sr.; her three sons, John Melancon, Jr. and wife Elisa, Collin Melancon and wife Jillian, and Teche Melancon; her grandchildren, John Edward Melancon III, Theresa Marie Melancon, Isabelle Agnes Melancon, Wells Gerald Melancon, and Maren Claire Melancon; her parents, Gerald and Carol Collins; and her siblings, Cindy Collins, Marty Collins, and Stacy Ross and husband Darrell.

Lisa was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Claire Melancon.

A woman of deep faith and boundless love, Lisa was known for her unwavering devotion to God, her family, and her community. She found immense pride and purpose in her role as the Religion Administrator at Our Lady of Fatima School, where she served for decades. Her work touched countless lives, and her commitment to nurturing the Catholic faith of others was a cornerstone of her life.

In addition to her dedication to her ministry, Lisa cherished every moment spent with her family, especially her five grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Whether gathering for family meals, holiday celebrations, or simply enjoying quiet moments together, she was always there to play with every toy and offer love, wisdom, and guidance. Her warmth, compassion, and laughter will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew her.

Lisa shared a special bond with her loving husband, Johnny, who she was married to for 40 years. Together, they found joy in the simple pleasures of life, often escaping to their favorite place-Key West, Florida-or any beach where they could soak in the sun, relax, and create lasting memories. Their love for each other was a testament to the strength of their bond and the joy they found in one another’s company.

As a daughter and sister, Lisa was a source of strength and support, always there for those she loved no matter the circumstances. Her kindness, generosity, and selflessness were a guiding light for everyone fortunate enough to be in her life.

Special thanks to Our Lady of Fatima School, Father Michael Russo, and to all that have reached out during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lisa Melancon’s name to Our Lady of Fatima School, www.fatimawarrior.com, please visit the support OLF page and then Donate online section.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com