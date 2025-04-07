Lisa E. Firmature, 61, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

She is survived by her siblings, Lena Marie Firmature, Leon Firmature, Jr., Lynn Firmature (Barbara Eschete), and Lillian Firmature; nieces, Kasey Boudwin (Nathan), Krista Firmature (Aaron Yarmush); great-nieces, Athena Firmature and Ashur Yarmush; great-nephew, Evan Boudwin; best friend, Annette Matherne; and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Lillian Firmature, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Michael and Lena Firmature; maternal grandparents, Mack and Emma Thibodaux; godmother and aunt, Judy Lirette; and uncles, Ambrose, Eddie, Herbert, and Anthony.

Lisa was a kind-hearted, selfless, and loving person to all. She loved her family and her friends, especially her two great-nieces, great-nephew, and goddaughter Krista. She valued her friendship with Annette “Nettie” Matherne. Lisa will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private graveside service by her immediate family.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.