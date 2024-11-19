Lou Ann Richard Hebert, 89, died on November 16, 2024. Born October 28,1935, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

She the beloved wife of the late Boyd Hebert Sr.; mother of Boyd Hebert Jr. and wife Sylvia Brown Hebert, Christopher Hebert and wife Anna Comeaux Hebert, and the late Joey Hebert and wife Mary Rodrigue Hebert.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Boyd “Trey” Hebert, III and wife, Caroline Duplantier Hebert, Geoffrey Hebert and wife, Alexis Boudreaux Hebert, Melissa Hebert Adams and husband, Michael Adams, Jacob Hebert and wife Ellen Rodrigue Hebert, Emily Hebert; her great grandchildren, Boyd C. Joseph Hebert IV, Silas Hebert, Henry Hebert, Poppy Hebert and Charles Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abbie Richard and Marie Boudreaux Richard; her sister Gail Richard Guillot and husband Val Guillot.

She was a Eucharist Minister at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral and a member of the Gumbo Crew. She loved all things at E. D. White Catholic High School. She was a proud fan of E D White Football, Basketball, and Baseball, Bird Feeder Mom, active in EDW Mothers Club, Gym Dandy volunteer, and EDW Key Club support parent.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Manor for the loving care of their mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to E. D. White Catholic High Brothers Way Project in the name of Lou Ann Hebert.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.