Louis Benedict Dusenbery, 65, born August 26, 1959 a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

He is survived by his brother, Timmy Dusenbery (Karen); sisters, Gene Ellen Sanders (Jerry), Rosie Naquin, Cindy Fanguy (Danny), Margaret Dufren (Chet), Monica Pellegrin (Dwayne), Annette Dusenbery, and Marie Lirette; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Trahan (Veronica), Ted Thibodaux (Amelie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene “Papa Gene” Dusenbery and Wylma Dusenbery; brother, John Dusenbery; sisters, Veronica Trahan and Amelie Thibodaux; and brothers-in-law, Terry Lirette and Carey Naquin.

A memorial visitation is pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bayou Youth Equity Foundation: Mom’s Pantry. For questions regarding donations, for email momspantry1@gmail.com or call 985-804-0602.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.