Louise Babin Latour, 92, passed away on March 08, 2025 at 4:48 pm. Born February 17, 1933, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Louise is survived by her children, Julia Haselden (Tony), Peggy Martin, Lawrence “Lanny” Latour (Claire); grandchildren, Casey Lloyd, Emily Dennis, Lacey Fangue, Alex Latour; great grandchildren, Kellam, CeCe, Murphy, Noah, Owen and Reagan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “L.J.” Latour, Sr.; parents, Joseph Babin and Mabel Morvant Babin Baye; sisters, Elsie Gaudet and Anne Carol Pennison; son in law, Kenneth Martin.

The family would like to thank the staff of Saint Joseph Hospice and her caregivers.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.