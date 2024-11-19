It is with heavy hearts and extreme sadness we share the passing of Louise Broussard Voisin, age 76. She passed away peacefully on November 13, 2024 from heart failure. She was born and raised in Abbeville, LA until moving to Houma, LA as a teenager.

The family would like to invite family and friends to attend her services Saturday, November 23, 2024 from 3:00 pm till 7:00 pm, with services at 6:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home located at 4511 West Park Ave, Gray, LA, 70359.

Louise is survived by her children, Vicki Wernich, Nikki Giroir and son-in-law, Aaron, and Tommy Voisin and daughter-in-law, Jeanne; her precious grandchildren, David Wernich (Megan), Austin Wernich (Monique), Ian Giroir (Maggie), Benjamin Voisin, Sebastian Voisin (Alexis), Elise Voisin (Cody), and London Voisin; great-grandchildren, Harper Giroir, Demi Duplantis, Luka Giroir, and one on the way; her sister, Mary Jo Francioal (Wendell); brother, Leonard Aaron Broussard; brother-in-law, Joe Bowles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Thomas Voisin, Sr.; her parents, Mamie and Leonard Broussard; and sister, Carol Choate Bowles.

Louise was a very loving, caring, and giving person. She lived her life as the Bible says in Hebrews 13:16 “And do not forget to do good and share with others, for with such sacrifices, God is pleased”. Throughout her life, Louise helped so many people, from her family, friends, co workers, most of the time without being asked. Her family was her number one priority. She made it abundantly clear how much she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Louise will be remembered and loved always.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time. The family would also like to thank her nurses and caregivers for their care and compassion.

