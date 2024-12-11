Loyd Joseph “Joey” Crader, 71, a life-long resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Darlene Ordoyne Crader; children, Tracy Lynn Crader Johnson, Joseph Paul Crader, and James Edward Crader; granddaughter, Rylee Jane Johnson; brother, John Crader; sisters, Virginia Cole, Lucy Goff, and Norma Hoque; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Loyd Crader and Wella Louise Dupont Crader; brother, Edward Loyd Crader, Jr; and sister, Rinelda Louise Crader.

Joey was a simple but good man. He was a husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, Marine veteran, and friend. He will be sadly missed and proudly remembered.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm till 6:00 pm, with Military Honors at 4:30 pm.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time. Special thanks to ACG Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to be made to The Regional Military Museum on 1154 Barrow St. in Houma or to the United Veterans League in Joey’s name and memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.