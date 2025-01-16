Luby Peter Pinell, Sr., 81, a native of Montegut and longtime resident of Chauvin, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 17, 2025, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. with Military Honors at 10:15 a.m. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

Luby is survived by long time companion, Geraldine “Jerri” Pack; children, Randa Smith (David), Traci Bergeron (Hollins), Trina Portier (Edward Whitney), and Luby P Pinell, Jr.; seven stepchildren; sisters, Betty Prosperie and Belinda Prosperie (Tony); and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in passing by his wife, Evelyn Pitre Pinell; parents, Luby A. Pinell and Celina G. Pinell; brothers, Ernie, Ricky, and Micky Pinell; brother-in-law, Carl Prosperie; and two stepchildren.

Luby was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and spent the remainder of his career in the Oil Field retiring with Texaco. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Maegan Foret for all her care and support.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Luby Pinell, Sr.