Lucinda Mary Chaisson McElroy , age 89, passed away peacefully, on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 1:17 pm, surrounded by family.

Lucinda is survived by her children: Felix “Joe” McElroy, Jr. (Trisha), Randy McElroy, Glenn McElroy (Missy), and Monica McElroy Chauvin (Doug); sister, Noella “Pookie” Chaisson Hutcherson; grandchildren: Daniel McElroy (Samantha), Michael McElroy, Christina McElroy (Drake), Meghan McElroy, Randy McElroy, Jr., Heather McElroy, Marcus McElroy (Jenny), Danielle McElroy Harrelson (David), Devin McElroy Killpack (Max), Nicole McElroy Fanguy (Jake), DJ Chauvin (Lindsey), Clarke Chauvin (Emily), and Jeffrey Chauvin (Gina); and 26 Great-Grandchildren.

Lucinda was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 yrs, Felix McElroy; parents: Noella Babin Cantrelle Chaisson and

Nolan Chaisson; siblings: Albert Cantrelle, Odile Chuter Brown, Bessie Seeger, Helen Marcel, Beulah Rhodes, and Nolan “Sonny” Chaisson.

Lucinda worked at Houma Medical Center and later at First United Methodist (The Little White House).

Special thanks to Chateau Terrebonne and Haydel Hospice for assisting us throughout this time.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service, at this time.