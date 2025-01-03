Luella Williams Miller, 77, a native of Houma and a resident of Patterson, reunited with God and her loved ones on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

She is survived by her children, Christopher Williams (Linda), Timothy Campbell, Angela Campbell Daniel (Larry), Allo Williams, Soileau Williams, Dominic Campbell (Sierra), Nathan Campbell, Edward Campbell, and Lance Campbell; former husband, Donald Campbell, Sr.; 41 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gregory Williams (Barbara) and Noel Williams, Sr. (Mary); sisters, Debra Clay, Mary Williams (Lawrence), and Betty Jackson; godchildren, Channing Miller, Sr. and Beauty Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friends, Ara Whitehead, Denise Prevot, Mattie Poole, Renita Augman, Elvia Gaskins, Barbara Mincey, and those who were close to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Miller; daughter, LaDonna Campbell; grandchildren, Markus Cheatham, Christopher Singleton, DeWayne Escort, and Destiny Cheatham; great-grandchild, Timira Gaskins; parents, Wallace Williams, Sr. and Helen Dyer Williams; brothers, Wallace Williams, Jr., Edward Williams, Sr., and Jerome Williams, Sr.; and sisters, Delores Williams and Helen Williams. She was also preceded in death by her special friend, Angela Molo.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 11:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm.

