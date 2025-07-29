With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Luke John Spicuzza, a beloved husband, uncle, and cherished friend, who left us on July 19, 2025, at the age of 69. Born on August 12, 1955, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Luke was a true Renaissance man whose rich tapestry of life was woven with creativity, compassion, and commitment.

Luke’s meticulous attention to detail served him well in his career as an architectural engineer, where he made significant contributions to design and construction. Alongside his professional pursuits, Luke was known for his playful spirit and a readiness to lend a helping hand to neighbors in need. Children in his family and neighborhood were drawn to him, finding in him an unwavering friend and mentor.

His involvement in community service ran deep. Luke served in the Civil Air Patrol from 1981 to 1987 and later took on the mantle of a reserve officer with the Kenner Police Department and the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office, lending his skills in areas such as SWAT and Special Ops.

He had a creative flair as well, appearing as an extra in several films (like “Last Holiday” and “The Yellow Handkerchief”) and television shows (including “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Cops”). A proud New Orleanian, Luke found joy in collecting memorabilia that honored the city’s vibrant history, in marching proudly in Italian heritage parades, and in supporting the New Orleans Saints.

Growing up, Luke nurtured his faith, beginning as an altar boy at St. Alphonsus Grade School, and he remained devoted to his Church throughout his life. He later had the honor of caring for the remains of Fr. Francis Xavier Seelos during a location transfer of the relics.

As a certified residential building designer, Luke collaborated with his wife, Patricia, in establishing PAS Interiors, where they found joy in their shared passion for design. Outside work, he was a table tennis champion in the Senior Olympics and a founder of the Northshore Table Tennis Club. He also enjoyed constructing model airplanes. A proud alumnus of Redemptorist High School, he fondly recalled his days as a receiver on the football team, often quipping, “I might be getting older, but I can run fast.”

Luke was known affectionately by many names: MeLuke, Luka, and Uncle Luke. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, service, and creativity. He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia, who will forever hold dear the moments they shared during the 23 years of their marriage.

Luke is preceded in death by his parents Michael Spicuzza and Olga Spicuzza and his brothers David and Alvin.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to H. L. Haydel Memorial Hospice in Houma, LA for the wonderful care they provided to Luke.

Luke’s family, friends, and the Abita Springs community will gather to honor his illustrious life at a celebration held at a later date.

May he rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing.