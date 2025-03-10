Lydia Jeanne Theriot Marcel Champagne, age 91, passed away Wednesday, March 5, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Theriot, LA and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immacolata Church Tuesday, March 11, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Lydia is survived by her children, Cathy Marcel, Debra Champagne (Hubert, Jr.), Amy St. Martin, Steven Marcel and companion Anna, David Marcel (Melinda), Rick Marcel (Michelle); son-in-law, Wayne LeBlanc; step-children, Nancy Trahan (Tommy), Peggy Aucoin (Tony), Chris Champagne, Susan Hebert Champagne; twenty grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Herbert Theriot, Patrick Theriot (Patty).

Lydia is preceded in death by her first husband, Alley J. Marcel; second husband, Thaddeus Champagne; daughter, Linda Marcel LeBlanc; daughter-in-law, Madlyn Hebert Marcel; parents, John Theriot and Amay Chauvin Theriot; grandchildren, Jeffery Hermann, Taylor Marcel; brothers, Elton, Carrol, John Roy, and Clinton Theriot; sisters, Cecile Evans, Madge Landry, and Elsie Rhodes.

Lydia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild and Red Hat Society. Lydia spent many years teaching art to many different organizations in the community as well as her family, earning her numerous awards over the years. Lydia also enjoyed traveling, dancing and listening to music. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. Lydia was a faithful member of St. Eloi Catholic Church in Bayou Dularge until moving to Houma, but continued to visit her childhood church very often. Lydia will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Rick and Michelle for taking Lydia into there home and giving her loving care for the last four years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Jude.