Lynn Louis Landry, 82, passed away on June 26, 2025 at 4:11 am. Born on April 05, 1943 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Paulette Ledet Landry; son, Lynn Landry, Jr. (Kelli); daughters, Shirley Landry Bilello (Jim) and Sue Ann Landry Borne (Cory); grandchildren, Taylor Borne, Lynsey Landry, Harrison Landry, Brittany Bilello Watkins (Matthew), John Stevens, Carter Stevens, Brandon Bilello, Olivia Bilello, Conner Bilello, Mary Grace Bilello, Lukas Arcenaux; great grandson, Henry James Watkins; sisters, Leta Ordoyne Diedrich, Donna Guidry; brother, Dale Landry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “Tip” Arnold Landry and Shirley Marie Naquin Landry.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Haydel Hospice, CIS and the Family Doctor Clinic for their care.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be mde to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.