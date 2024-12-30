Lynne Landry Bourgeois, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren on December 27, 2024.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jacob David Bourgeois; Daughter, Elizabeth Bourgeois Verret; Son-in-law, Travis John Verret; and the light of her life, her grandchildren, Aleah, Remy, and Finley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Albert Bourgeois, and parents Dalton and Mary Ann Landry.

Lynne graduated from Nicholls State University with a bachelors in Communicative Disorders in 1974. She then attended Louisiana State University Medical School Allied Health Sciences in New Orleans, LA. She graduated with a masters in Communication Sciences and Disorders in 1978. Lynne had a lengthy career as a Speech and Language Pathologist in Lafourche Parish. She began her career as an SLP with the Lafourche Parish School District, where she worked with countless children in the parish and became the clinical supervisor of the Speech Pathologists in the district. Her fondest memories were of her early days in the “Speech Mobile” and at Bayou Boeuf Elementary. In 1993, Lynne became a professor with the Communicative Disorders Program at Nicholls State University. She eventually became Director of the Communicative Disorders Program and taught countless students and future SLPs. In May of 2011, Lynne retired from the state system. Although retired, she couldn’t stay away from the profession for very long. In August of 2011, she began working with Early Steps to provide speech and language services to early childhood clients. She absolutely loved her profession and loved working with children.

After her children begged her to officially retire after 40 years of service, she poured herself into being the best Grandma and absolutely loved to spend time with her grandchildren who lit up her life: her wonderful Beah, who she was so extremely proud of; her Remy-Bemy, who she was in pure awe of; and her sweet Fin-Fin, who she absolutely adored.

The family would like to extended their deepest gratitude to Dr. Ashish Uhdrian of Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center, for giving hope when there was none, and all of the nurses of the TRMC Cancer Center. They would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Marcelo Negrao of MD Anderson Cancer Center and all of the care teams there who helped us gain 3 beautiful years with Momma.

In lieu of flowers, donations of support can be made to Operation Smile in Lynne’s memory.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.