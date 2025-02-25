It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lyster Halbert “Jack” Gafford, a cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and beloved member of the Houma community, who departed this life on February 19, 2025, at the age of 98. Born in Corsicana, Texas, Jack was the embodiment of a life well lived, filled with dedication, passion, and love.

He is survived by his son, Jack Gafford (Robin); daughters, Jan Treuting (the late Tommy Treuting); Julie Maureaux (Joe); grandchildren, Jason Gafford (Jessica), Katie Gafford Maxie, Jonathan Gafford (Nikki), Todd Mondello (Trisha), Dana Garrett (Grant), Melanie Bueche (Jeff), Paul Treuting (Becky), and Matthew Treuting; seventeen great grandchildren, who will remember him for his unwavering spirit and the wisdom he imparted.

Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Donna Gafford; parents, Mary Holleman and his father, Homer Gafford; sisters, Roberta “Bobbie” Simmons and Dr. Mary Kay Stanley; son-in-law, Tommy Treuting.

Jack served his country honorably as a veteran of the Army Air Corps, a commitment that not only shaped his character but instilled in him a profound sense of duty and resilience. With a high school diploma in hand, he embarked on a successful career as a pilot for Texaco, complemented by his background as an airline service mechanic and educator in aeronautics. Jack’s passion for aviation soared throughout his life, and he proudly contributed to the Experimental Aircraft Association.

An avid golfer and founding member of the Ellendale Country Club, Jack cherished his time on the greens, where he savored camaraderie and friendly competition. His love for country music served as the soundtrack to many cherished family gatherings, and he often shared melodies that resonated with the spirit of his life.

Jack was a dedicated volunteer at the local WWII museum, honoring the sacrifices of his fellow veterans, and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association, embracing his liberty with conviction. His commitment to walking every day reflected his active lifestyle and his dedication to health and wellness well into his later years.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. until his funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2. A final farewell to a man whose spirit will continue to guide his loved ones.

In honoring Jack’s memory, those who knew him are encouraged to remember his life through acts of kindness and sharing stories that reflect the joy he brought to so many. He will be dearly missed, but his legacy will inspire generations to come.

The family would like to give a special thank you to his caretakers for their love and compassion and Haydel Memorial Hospice and staff for their level of care.