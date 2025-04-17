Maemary Billiot Gregoire, age 92, a native of Dularge and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Mae is survived by her children, Rhonda Samuels (Mike); her grandchildren, Germaine Buono (Doug), Shanna Buono, Lee Verret (Erica), Jarrett Gregoire and Zack Tabor; her great-grandchildren, Tate, Chevy, Austin, Lyla, Emilia, Lennox and Kamia; her great-great-grandchildren, Harmoni, Asher, Kaydence and Kobee; her brothers, Paul Billiot (Doris), Jessie Billiot (Rachel), Norman Billiot and Phillip Billiot; her sisters, Gloria Pierre (Melvin), Helen “Evelina” Hubbard, Linda Fitch, Laura Kingen (Tim) and Priscilla Lacoste (Travis).

Mae was preceded in passing by her husband, Reynold Gregoire; her parents, Camille Wallace Billiot and Marie Gregoire Billiot; her step-mother, Mary Ismay Parfait Billiot; her daughter, Ruth Buono; her great-grandchild, Brandon Bourg; her brothers, Willi Billiot, Junius Billiot and Harry Billiot; her sisters, Josephine Parfait and Leona Sevin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Mae on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Holy Rosary Church from 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00a.m. Mae will be laid to rest following her services in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to sreve the family of Maemary Billiot Gregoire.