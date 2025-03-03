It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Magdelyn DeHart Callahan who left this world on March 3, 2025, at the age of 76. Born on November 21, 1948, in Houma, Louisiana, Magdelyn lived a life rich with kindness, love, and a spirit that touched everyone who knew her.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2025, from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home’s Magnolia Chapel. Magdelyn will be laid to rest at St. Eloi Catholic Cemetery following services.

She was most proud of her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Magdelyn was also a talented cook and baker, known for her delightful sweet potato and coconut pies that filled her home with warmth and love. She drove truck for many years side-by-side her dad and as a school bus driver.

She loved music, Magdelyn possessed a beautiful voice that brought joy to any gathering. She delighted in singing and watching the Saints play football. Her generosity extended to anyone in need, as she was always ready to help at the drop of a hat.

In addition to her numerous talents, Magdelyn found joy in crocheting and knitting, crafting heartfelt gifts for family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will resonate in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Gary Callahan Sr; her cherished children, Christina Stephenson (Tim), Azalie Callahan (Stephen Dupre), Raymond Callahan (Lea), and Gary Callahan Jr. (Karen); grandchildren, Brett Hebert, Jason Cenac, Marina Callahan, David Terrebonne, Amanda Terrebonne, Zachary Callahan, Emma Callahan, Mathew Callahan, Sean Callahan, Layla Callahan; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings; Marian Ledet (Rudy), Loraine Fonseca (Larry, Sr.), and Louann Adams (Tim); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond DeHart and Velma DeHart; her in-laws, Constance Callahan Sr. and Azelie Luke Callahan; and grandson Dru Callahan.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Magdelyn DeHart Callahan.