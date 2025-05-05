Manuel Hargrave (82), a beloved resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2025. He was born in Morse, Louisiana, on Sept. 05, 1942, and lived a life marked by unwavering dedication to his family and his community.

For forty years, Manuel owned and operated a successful bicycle shop, Bayou City Bicycles in Houma, becoming a familiar and friendly face to countless residents. More than just a businessman, he was a mentor and a resource, generously sharing his expertise and enthusiasm for cycling with everyone who walked through his doors. His shop wasn’t simply a place of business; it was a community hub, a testament to his warm personality and genuine care for others.

Manuel is survived by his children Heidi Keel (Lee), Darrin Hargrave, Trudy Cavaness (Daron), Shelley Hitt (Waco) and Cindi Bowen (Troy). His grandchildren, Dillan (Bethany), Shi, Zacharie (Tatum), Darrin Jr., Jason, Justin, Camille, Jordan, Evan, Austin, and Tyler; 3 great-grandchildren; fur baby Dudley the dog.

He is reunited with his wife “wonderful lady” of 61 years, Barbara Hargrave.

A visitation will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home on May 3, 2025, 10a.m-12p.m. Then following will be a Graveside service at the Garden of Memories. The family requests that, in remembering Manuel, you celebrate the joy and positive impact he had on the lives of so many. He will be remembered with love and affection by all who knew him.