Margaret Ann Adams, age 72, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, July 11, 2025.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Houma. Visitation will be prior to service from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service in St. Francis I Cemetery.

Margaret began her professional journey at the age of 16, serving as a cashier and office clerk at A & P Grocery Store. With a desire to grow her career, she found her passion in the travel industry, stemming from her interest and love of exploring new places. Over the years, she worked with numerous travel agencies, helping others discover the joy of travel. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to open her own agency, Way Down South, which she successfully ran for 10 years. Margaret later served as office manager at a local travel agency for 28 years, dedicating herself fully to the profession she loved until she was challenged with her health.

In addition to her career, Margaret was deeply involved in her community. She served as President of the Business Women’s Association and was an active member of the March of Dimes, the Red Cross, the East Houma Lion’s Club, and the Altrusa Club.

Above all, Margaret cherished her family. Her sisters, brothers, godchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews each held a special place in her heart. She always signed her letters and cards with “All My Love”, and she truly meant every word.

Margaret is survived by sisters: Catherine A. Liner, Judy A. (Poncho) Pellegrin, and Cindy A. Lovergne; sister-in-law, Ruby Porche; brothers: Eugene (Sally) Adams and Stevens (Glenda) Adams; nieces and nephews: Linwood (Lori) Liner, Jr., Beatrice (Chippy) Broussard, Ericka (Klebert) Chiasson, Kelly (Alyson) Easter, Eugene (LeAnne) Adams, Jr., Brian (Kelli) Adams, Nicole (John) Plaisance, Steven Adams, Armand (Lena) Adams, Kristi Pellegrin (Bryon) Tabor, Dawn Pellegrin (Chad) Monroe, Tiffany Pellegrin Lagarde, and Lloyd (Kayla) Lovergne; 28 great-nieces and nephews; and 9 great- great nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents: Armand Jr., and Isabelle LeCompte Adams; nephew, Jay Lovergne; sister-in-law, Dee Adams; paternal grandparents: Armand Sr. and Sadie Maronge Adams; and maternal grandparents: Wilfred and Nora Cunningham LeCompte.

We would like to thank TGMC, Wound Care Team, Dr. Walker, Chateau Terrebonne, and ACG Hospice for the care and comfort they provided in her final days. A special thank you to Deacon William Dunckelman for your friendship, special visits and many blessings.

