Margaret Louise Sherwin Thomas, 97, a native of Haynesville, LA and resident of Houma, passed away on May 27, 2025.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, June 2, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home in Gray from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM. A religious service will take place at 6 :00 PM at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at Old Town Cemetery in Haynesville, LA at 1:00 PM.

She is survived by her daughter, Janine Thomas Boudreaux (Donald), sister-in-law, Verna Thomas; grandchildren, Denise Thomas Dufrene (Brent), Candice Ganaway (Kevin Doucet), Robert Thomas (Christie), Corey Boudreaux (Desiree), Brandon Thomas, and Bridget Thomas Stein; great-grandchildren, Brett, Austin, Maddie, Terra, Izabella, Brody, Zoey, Kanyon, Jackson, Blake, Makenzie, and Phillip; great-great grandchildren, Remi and Riley.

She is preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Thomas, father, Howard S. Sherwin, and mother, Vida Mae Bordelon; son, Richard and Barry Thomas; grandchildren, Brandi Thomas and Richard Thomas Jr.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.