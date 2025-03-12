Margie Guidry Richerson, 68, a native of Orange, TX and resident of Houma, LA; passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025 a 4:18pm.

Margie is survived by her loving family; her husband of forty-two loving years, Gary Richerson; children, daughters, Rebecca Landry and husband Michael Landry II, Lisa Cortez and husband Clay Cortez Jr.; brother, Larry Guidry; grandchildren, Micah Landry, Jusah Landry, Finn Cortez, and Mila Cortez.

Margie is preceded in passing by her parents, Marc and Velma Chatagnier Guidry; brother, Marc Allen Guidry.

Margie loved animals; mostly all her cats. She deeply loved and cared for her family, children, and grandchildren. She was compassion to the needy and the less fortunate and had a soft spot for helping and dedicating her time and talents to assist them. She had a compassionate heart and was a member of “One Child”. She found joy is assisting needing children from around the world through her generous gifts and donations.

Margie will be deeply missed by her many family and friends; never forgotten and always and forever remembered and loved.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Margie Richerson.