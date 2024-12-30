Margie Martin Boudreaux, 89, a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, passed away on December 28, 2024.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Bayou Blue Assembly of God Church from 9:30 AM until funeral time. A religious ceremony will take place at 11:00AM at the church under the direction of Reverend Andrew Martin. Interment will be in Roger’s Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Preston Boudreaux and C.J. Boudreaux and wife Trish; daughter-in-law, Carla Boudreaux; brother, Andrew Martin (Ann); sisters-in-law, Nancy Martin, Stella Martin, Joyce Martin, and Diana Boudreaux; brother-in-law, Guy Boudreaux (Brenda); grandchildren, Kristal Holfmann (John), Jessica Boudreaux and Doug Smith; great-grandchildren, Destiny Thomas, Kristian Coleman, Mason Smith and Elliott Smith; great-great granddaughter, River Rose Thomas; godchildren, Jared Boudreaux and Wendi Bojanowski; and many other cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clay Boudreaux; her parents, Charlie and Bella Martin; son, Ric Boudreaux; brothers, Kirk, Luke and Silas Martin.

A special thanks to Dr. O’Neal, Dr. Brady, Dr. Neupert, Dr. Talluri, nurses and staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion.

Margie devoted her life to supporting her family and Clay’s ministry with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN). Clay often referred to her as the consummate Proverbs 31 wife. She was loved by all who knew her, whose lives she touched and will be missed by all.

Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.