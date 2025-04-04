Maria Hebert “Dolores”

Beverly Luke Pellegrin LeBlanc
April 4, 2025
Earl Joseph LeBoeuf
April 4, 2025
Beverly Luke Pellegrin LeBlanc
April 4, 2025
Earl Joseph LeBoeuf
April 4, 2025

Maria Hebert “Dolores”, 83, born April 4, 1941 a native of Ballinger, Texas and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on March 29, 2025.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, April 7, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, LA 70359 from 5:30 PM until the memorial service at 7:30 PM.

She is survived by her sons, Kirk Thibodeaux, Craig Thibodeaux (Robin), John Hebert, Tony Hebert (Mindz), and Timothy Smith (Tonya); daughters, Donna Butler (David), Michelle Liner (Sines III), and Annette Frisella (Andy); brother, Trinidad Meza; fifteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was blessed with multiple step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Hebert; parents, Ramon and Magdelena Meza; sons, Timothy and Huanne Hebert; daughter, Christine Thibodeaux; step-daughter, Kim Domangue; and sisters, Rosalie and Justina.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 4, 2025

Richard Joseph Belteau

Read more