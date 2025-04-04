Maria Hebert “Dolores”, 83, born April 4, 1941 a native of Ballinger, Texas and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on March 29, 2025.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, April 7, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, LA 70359 from 5:30 PM until the memorial service at 7:30 PM.

She is survived by her sons, Kirk Thibodeaux, Craig Thibodeaux (Robin), John Hebert, Tony Hebert (Mindz), and Timothy Smith (Tonya); daughters, Donna Butler (David), Michelle Liner (Sines III), and Annette Frisella (Andy); brother, Trinidad Meza; fifteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was blessed with multiple step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Hebert; parents, Ramon and Magdelena Meza; sons, Timothy and Huanne Hebert; daughter, Christine Thibodeaux; step-daughter, Kim Domangue; and sisters, Rosalie and Justina.

