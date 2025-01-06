Marie Williams (née Waguespack), born November 4, 1929, in Assumption Parish, passed on to her eternal reward on January 2, 2025, surrounded by her loving children.

She was 95.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Earl Joseph Williams (“Mr. Earl”).

Marie is survived by her children, Randy Williams (Linda), Martha W. Pittman, Charlette W. Black (Mart), Joann Williams, Van Williams, Earl Williams, Jr., and Ann Mary W. Hebert (Kim), eight grandchildren, Kelly Gavin, Randi-Lynn Williams, Christopher Pittman, Ryan Pittman, Anne-Marie Black, Martha Black, William Hebert, and Andre Hebert, seven great grandchildren, and two beloved dogs Bella and Ellie. She also had nine Godchildren and many nieces and nephews, as well as a step grandchild, Ashli Hebert, and close family friend Eulice Sparks.

She is also preceded in death by her father, Gaston Waguespack, Sr., mother Martha Schexnayder Waguespack, and eight brothers, including Minor (Lelia), Lloyd (Hazel), Vernon (Elaine), Gaston Jr. (Rennalee), Lawrence (Lena), Ray (Joyce), Daniel, and Gerald (infant) Waguespack. Marie also had one sister, infant Dorothy Waguespack.

Mrs. Williams graduated from St. Mary of the Pines in Chatawa, Mississippi in 1946. She and Mr. Earl were married on Jan. 2, 1949, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, LA. After moving to Houma shortly after her wedding, she became a member of St. Francis de Sales Church.

Marie was a dedicated wife and homemaker; she loved cooking and was known for specialties such as crawfish bisque, seafood gumbo, and homemade desserts. She also enjoyed flower gardening and decorating holiday baskets for family and friends. Family gatherings were a regular event around the Williams household; many lifelong and loving memories were shared around their table. Her home was a warm and comfortable place for all and she will be truly missed.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2025, beginning at 10:00 AM until start of the Mass at Noon at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma. Burial will be at St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Ms. Patty Voss of Haydel Hospice for her loving and caring attention. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Mrs. Marie Williams to the St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy or Fr. Simon Peter’s Uganda Foundation in care of Fr. Simon Peter at the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese.