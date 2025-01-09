Marion Rayne Meador, a mother, sister, and grandmother passed away peacefully on January 2, 2025 at the age of 79. She was born on March 7, 1945, in her hometown of Houma, Louisiana.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at St. Francis De Sales Cathedral in Houma, LA. Visitation will be prior to service from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery in Houma, La under the direction of Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her sister Ginger St. Martin (Michael St. Martin); sons: John English (Susan), Brent English (Mary), Kyle Meador (Cathy), Bret Meador (Katie), and Brook Meador; grandchildren: Hannah Babin (Brandon), Malia Odle (Chris), Benjamin English, Emma English, Cassandra Meador, and Caden Meador; great-grandchildren: Gage, Camryn, Cooper, Hunter, Colten, Handon, and Brenner; nieces: Cheri, Anne, and Tori; nephews: Michael Jr., Christopher, and Steven; numerous great nieces and nephews; life long best friend, Gayle Labbe Martien; and her furry companions: Snuggles, Sweet Pea, and Lew Lew.

Marion was preceded in passing by her parents: Marcel and Mary Barbay Rayne; husband, Edwin Charles Meador; brother, M.J. Rayne, Jr.; sister, Catherine Rayne Chiasson.

Marion was raised in Houma, LA where she went to highschool at Terrebonne High and further studied Physical Education at Nicholls State University. She had two sons who she could go on for days with crazy stories, but she loved them fiercely. Later in life she was a resident of Grapevine, Texas for some time till returning back to Houma, LA to be closer to her family. She had a passion for all things sewing. She was a diva and tomboy rolled into one. She always was dressed to the nines with a full face of makeup, but a sports game was always near. She was a very passionate LSU fan. Please feel free to wear LSU accessories in her honor!

She was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank Terrebonne Home Health, counsel aging/respite care, and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their impeccable care.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bayou Region Alzheimer’s services.