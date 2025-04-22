It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mark Alvin Reese on April 12, 2025, at the age of 62. He passed away peacefully at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, LA, surrounded by loved ones.

Mark was born on July 31, 1963, in Lenoir, North Carolina, to Dwain Reese and Mary Jane LeBouef. He was raised in Lenoir and later made his home in Louisiana. Known affectionately as “Motor Head,” Mark had a lifelong passion for working on engines. He could fix just about anything and found joy in rebuilding motors and restoring things to working order. His mechanical skill and determination were unmatched.

Mark was the kind of person who would do anything for his family. He was generous with his time and talents, always ready to help someone in need. Even when he was in pain, he kept going-strong, resilient, and steadfast. He had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor, always trying to make others laugh and lift their spirits. His love for his family and friends ran deep, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

In 1981, Mark married Kim Pitre Reese in Houma, Louisiana. Together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication to their children and grandchildren. Mark valued time with those he loved and created lasting memories with his family and many dear friends.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Kim Pitre Reese; children Mindi Nicole Hwang (Daniel) and Brian Alvin Reese (Whitney); siblings Jenny Henry (Kelly) and Kenny Reese; grandchildren Izyan Michael Hwang, Baby Hwang (expected), and Cody Alvin Reese; his mother, Mary Jane LeBouef; and many cherished friends and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dwain Reese, and his sister, Donna Duplantis.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date, with details to be announced by the family.

Mark’s family extends heartfelt thanks to the caregivers, nurses, and friends who supported him throughout his health journey. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, and his legacy of kindness, strength, and humor will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.