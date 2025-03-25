It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mark John Darsey, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, who left this world on March 21, 2025, at the age of 65. Born on December 20, 1959, in Houma, Louisiana, Mark lived a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication to his craft.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife Peggy Darsey; daughter, Heather Darsey Aucoin and husband Joshua; grandchildren, Conner Darsey, Amelia Aucoin, and Louis Aucoin; fur baby/cat, Sophie; siblings, Charles Darsey, Jr. and wife Jill, Daniel Darsey and wife Winnie, Paul Darsey and wife Rhonda, Brian Darsey and wife Bridget, Joan Lyon and husband Dave, Ann Smith and husband Terry, Renee Broussard and husband Donald, Kathleen Mooring and husband Billy, Jean Traigle and husband Richard, and Julie Keese and husband Bronson; sisters-in-law, Loretta Bonvillain and husband Russel; Bonnie Fuller and husband Steve, Maxine Boudreaux, Pamela Gautreaux; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Darsey, Sr., Genevieve Darsey; father and mother-in-law, Louis Gautreaux, Jr. and Betty Gautreaux; brother-in-law, Dr. Jimmie Nelson; brother-in-law, Kim Boudreaux

Mark was a devoted husband to Peggy Darsey for 43 wonderful years. Together, they built a life rich in memories, love, and countless adventures. Mark’s warmth and kindness extended beyond his immediate family; he cherished his only daughter and his grandchildren, finding immense joy in their company and milestones.

A talented carpenter, Mark dedicated 43 years of his life to CMC/Volute Inc., where he was known not only for his skill but also for his unwavering loyalty and work ethic. His colleagues and clients alike appreciated his quiet demeanor, often complemented by a sense of humor that could light up any room. Mark was a true jack of all trades, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

In his spare time, Mark found solace and joy riding his cherished Harley motorcycle, often accompanied by Peggy. Together, they traveled many miles, creating stories and memories that will be treasured forever. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing. He relished the simple pleasures of life, enjoying quality time with family and friends, and providing comfort and support to those around him. Mark was also a 1979 graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Mark will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His loving spirit, generosity, and caring nature left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

In this time of grief, we are reminded of the laughter, the love, and the countless special moments Mark gifted us, moments that will forever remain in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to CASA of Terrebonne and/or MacDonell Children Services.

Mark’s Memorial Service will be held in the near future at Chauvin Funeral Home. Please continue for service updates.