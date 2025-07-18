Mark Stevens Le Boeuf, 76, a beloved photographer, educator, musician, and avid sports enthusiast, passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025. He was a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025 with a Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, LA. Burial will follow in the Holy Rosary Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his companion, Ms. Ethel Haynes, brother, Chad Le Boeuf and wife Kay, niece Brooks Lirette, nephew Kobe Le Boeuf, as well as numerous relatives, friends, and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leeward J. Le Boeuf and Helen C. Le Boeuf; and sister, Carlotta Bergeron.

