Marlene Callahan Scurto, 70, of Houma, passed away on January 18, 2025. She was the daughter of the late Harris Callahan and Isabelle St. Pierre Callahan. Marlene leaves behind her husband, Charles A. Scurto, Jr.; daughter, Shelley Ridgway Smith (Jude); son, Matthew Ridgway; stepdaughter, Emily Scurto; grandchildren, Erin Smith Kramer, Alex Smith, Kate Smith, Olivia Owens, and Parker Ridgway; great-granddaughter, Valerie Kramer; as well as her siblings, Ronnie Callahan, Catherine Brunet, Linda Faulk, and Douglas Callahan, who will forever remember her kindness and unwavering support.

Marlene’s grandchildren were the light of her life, and her warmth and compassion made her a second mother to everyone she met. Her arms were always welcoming, and her heart was always full of love. She had an extraordinary gift for making everyone feel valued and selflessly gave of herself to help anyone in need.

Marlene’s enduring support to her family and friends will live on in the countless lives she has touched. She was the heart of her family and a beacon of light to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Though she will be deeply missed, her love and legacy will never be forgotten.

Family and friends are invited in her honor to attend a visitation on Monday, January 27, 2025 from 9:30am until Mass time at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Monday, Januay 27, 2025 at 11:00am with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2

In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Marlene Callahan Scurto can be made to MacDonell Children’s Services of Houma, Louisiana.