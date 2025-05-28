Marlene Martin Toups, 81 , passed away on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Born August 1, 1943 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Friday, May 30, 2025 from 10:30 am until service time. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:30 pm at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Toups Kirkland Bates and Byron Joseph Toups; grandchildren, Nicole Guidry, Nicholas Toups, Natalie Toups, Alex Kirkland, Madeline Toups, Tristan Toups; great grandchildren; Dillon Alleman, Ava Adams, Johnathan Toups, Elise Tabor, Alice Kirkland.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse “A.J.” Toups, Jr., daughter, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Toups Curole; parents, Foret Martin and Agnes Louque Martin; long time companion and fiancé, Gary Thibodaux.

Pallbearers are Byron Toups, Nick Toups, Tristan Toups, Dillon Allemand, Alex Kirkland and Ricky Tabor.

Marlene dedicated her life to service and community, beginning as a volunteer and later working as a substitute teacher at W.S. Lafargue. She also served as a secretary for an insurance company before becoming the proud owner of Superior Answering Service. Alongside her husband A.J., she owned and operated the beloved Almaretta Club. Marlene was a longtime member of the Krewe of Cleophas and a devoted member and supporter of the THS Tiger Band Booster Club. She had a passion for cooking, cherished time spent with her family, and was an enthusiastic fan of both the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers, rarely missing a game on TV.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.