It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Nana, Martha Ann Viguerie Thibodeaux, who left this world on January 29, 2025, at the age of 86. Born on July 31, 1938, in Montegut, Louisiana, Martha was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and educator. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and gentleness.

Martha is survived by her loving daughters, Angelique Barker (Michael), Andrea LeBlanc (John Randall) and Alicia Wooley (Todd); former husband, Eugene J. Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Justin LeBlanc (girlfriend, Bethany), Dr. Jared Wooley (Jenny), Dr. Michael Barker (Jaime), Christopher LeBlanc (Gabrielle), Lauren Bordelon (Kyle), Mitchell Barker (Zuna), Jessica Robichaux (Michael), Allyson Rome (Brent) and Steven Wooley (girlfriend, Courtney); great-grandchildren, Palmer and Patton Wooley, Christian, James, Patrick and Bennett Barker, Lorelei Martha Ann LeBlanc, Braden and Hudson Bordelon, Zyla, Miles and Zovey Barker, Mason and Luke Robichaux, and Baby Rome on the way; sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell Charles and Vallie Stringer Viguerie; brothers Russell C. Viguerie, Jr., John Carroll Viguerie and Anthony David Viguerie; nephew Russell Charles Viguerie, III, and sister-in-law Phyllis Viguerie Webb and great-grandson Gabriel Anthony Barker.

Martha was a devoted Catholic who loved her church and school family. She was a life-long educator and was St. Gregory’s principal for 20 years. She loved and was devoted to many organizations. She was a national, state and local president of KAPPA, and was a founding member of South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center.

She enjoyed lunches with her high school friends, traveling, the casino, reading and crossword puzzles.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home and Monday, February 3, 2025, from 10:00 to 12:00 with mass at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church at 12:00.

A private ceremony for interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St. Gregory’s Prayer Garden, 1005 Williams Avenue, Houma, Louisiana 70364.