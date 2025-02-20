Martha Mae Voisin Duplantis, age 92, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Raceland.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Tuesday, February 25, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Martha is survived by her sons, Floyd L. Duplantis, Jr. (Judy), Jude T. Duplantis, Farrell L. Duplantis (Lisa), and Spencer L. Duplantis (Michelle); daughters, Viola D. Price (David), and Edith D. Lirette (Samuel), Katie Tullos, and Steven Duplantis;18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Floyd Luke Duplantis, Sr.; parents, Evest Voisin, Sr. and Viola Marie Thibodeaux Voisin; son, Stacey L. Duplantis (Sandy); brothers, Evest Voisin, Jr. (Mary Helen), and Lloyd Voisin (Mildred); sisters, Stella V. Duplantis (John), Zoella Luke Boyer (Stanley and Oliver), Vivian V. Hebert (Andy and Calestia), Yvonne V. Tauzin Judice (David and Gerald); grandson, Samuel T. Lirette, and Derek Price.

Martha was a deeply devout Catholic, serving as an Eucharistic Minister in her parish community. She was also a past member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the United Veterans Auxiliary, where she found joy in giving back to those who served the nation. Additionally, her commitment to service extended to her involvement with the Affiliated of the Blind of Louisiana, where she actively helped those in need with her generous heart.

Martha’s kindness and spirit touched the lives of many, and she will be remembered not only for her unwavering faith but also for her loving nature as a wife, mother, and grandmother.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Martha’s favorite organization: Bayou Region Chapter Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, 401 Bourque Rd., Lafayette, La 70506.