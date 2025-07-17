Marvin Joseph Antill Sr., 92, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Marvin was a native and resident of Bayou Black, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00PM until 8:00pm on Monday, July 21, 2025 and continue on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 9:00am until service time with A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am with burial in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Marvin is survived by his loving family; his wife of sixty-seven years, Carole Bergeron Antill; his children, Brian Antill, Marvin Antill Jr. (Terry), and Anita Savoy (Tyson); siblings, Claudette Breaux and John Antill; and seven loving grandchildren, Kent Cedotal, James Antill III (Alison), Kyle Cedotal, Kayla Nickels (Blake Barnett), Jessica Caro (Hunter), Brett Antill (Lauren), Reece Antill (Angelica) , fifteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Marvin is preceded in passing by his parents James Antill and Santa Giroir Antill; son, James S. Antill II; brother, James P. Antill; and sister, Myra Breaux.

Marvin was owner of Antill Pipeline for forty years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and especially spending time with his family. Marvin was truly a family man and loved them dearly.

