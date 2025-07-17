Marvin Joseph Antill Sr.

Winnie “Karlene” West
July 17, 2025
Winnie “Karlene” West
July 17, 2025

Marvin Joseph Antill Sr., 92, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Marvin was a native and resident of Bayou Black, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00PM until 8:00pm on Monday, July 21, 2025 and continue on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 9:00am until service time with A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am with burial in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Marvin is survived by his loving family; his wife of sixty-seven years, Carole Bergeron Antill; his children, Brian Antill, Marvin Antill Jr. (Terry), and Anita Savoy (Tyson); siblings, Claudette Breaux and John Antill; and seven loving grandchildren, Kent Cedotal, James Antill III (Alison), Kyle Cedotal, Kayla Nickels (Blake Barnett), Jessica Caro (Hunter), Brett Antill (Lauren), Reece Antill (Angelica) , fifteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Marvin is preceded in passing by his parents James Antill and Santa Giroir Antill; son, James S. Antill II; brother, James P. Antill; and sister, Myra Breaux.

Marvin was owner of Antill Pipeline for forty years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and especially spending time with his family. Marvin was truly a family man and loved them dearly.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored serve the family of Marvin Joseph Antill Sr.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 17, 2025

Winnie “Karlene” West

Read more