Mary Ann Lirette Boudreaux, 83, passed away on March 18, 2025. Born July 3, 1941 she was a native of Schriever and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 10:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Mary is survived by her husband, Lester “Boo” P. Boudreaux, Sr.; sons, Lester Boudreaux, Jr. and wife Darnell, Leslie Boudreaux and wife Heather; grandchildren, Lester “T-Boo” Boudreaux, III, Jessica Boudreaux, Dylan Ledet and Lexi Boudreaux; great grandchildren, Kheelie Bergeron, Leighanne Boudreaux; numerous nieces nd nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Therese Esteve Lirette; brothers, Raymon and Nolan Lirette, 2 infant siblings; sisters, Aline Samanie and Earline Samanie.

A special thank you to her family and friends for their love, support and prayers.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.