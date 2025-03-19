Louisiana reveals semifinalists and finalists for prestigious awards honoring teachers, principals, and early childhood leadersMarch 18, 2025
Mary Ann Lirette Boudreaux, 83, passed away on March 18, 2025. Born July 3, 1941 she was a native of Schriever and resident of Thibodaux, LA.
Friends and family will be received at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 10:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
Mary is survived by her husband, Lester “Boo” P. Boudreaux, Sr.; sons, Lester Boudreaux, Jr. and wife Darnell, Leslie Boudreaux and wife Heather; grandchildren, Lester “T-Boo” Boudreaux, III, Jessica Boudreaux, Dylan Ledet and Lexi Boudreaux; great grandchildren, Kheelie Bergeron, Leighanne Boudreaux; numerous nieces nd nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Therese Esteve Lirette; brothers, Raymon and Nolan Lirette, 2 infant siblings; sisters, Aline Samanie and Earline Samanie.
A special thank you to her family and friends for their love, support and prayers.
Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.