It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Bourg Blum, or as she was affectionately known as “Taunt Google”, who left this world on February 7, 2025, at the age of 72. Born in Houma, Louisiana, on October 11, 1952, Mary cherished her roots and embraced the vibrant culture of her Cajun heritage. Her warmth, kindness, and remarkable spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 from 9 AM to 11 AM. A Funeral Liturgy will begin at 11 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home with interment following at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery #2.

Mary dedicated over 20 years of her life to the legal profession as a legal secretary, with a significant tenure at Ellender, Wright, and Wurzlow, where she met her devoted husband, David Blum. Her commitment to her work was evident, and she took great pride in her subsequent achievement of becoming a Certified Professional Landman (CPL). For Mary, work was not just a job; it was her passion and a true fulfillment of her purpose.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Mary was a woman of many loves. She found joy in travel, savoring every moment spent on cruises with the Holland America and Princess Lines. Her love for cooking was equally profound, filling her home with the warmth of delicious meals shared with family and friends. An avid reader of cookbooks, she delighted in exploring new recipes, often infusing her culinary creations with a touch of Cajun flair. Mary had a wonderful sense of humor, always ready with a story or a laugh, captivating those around her with her infectious joy for life. She had a knack for storytelling that resonated with her loved ones, especially when reminiscing about her cherished train trips and her skills in Cajun dancing. Mary was also a fluent speaker of Cajun French, proudly keeping her culture alive in her daily interactions.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, David Blum, her siblings Russel Bourg and Rubye Williams, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Ruffin Bourg, Sr. and Ella Bourg, her siblings; Ruffin “Jap” Bourg, Jr., Dolores Bourg Fanguy and Gloria “Coonie” Lirette.