Mary Christine Samaha Robinson, 74, passed away on June 4, 2025 at 6:26pm. Mary was a native of Corpus Christi, TX and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA. from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at St. Bernadette Church at 1:00pm with burial to follow after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Christine is survived by her loving family; her husband of fifty-four years, Donald “Don” Robinson; children, Shelly Robinson Falgout and husband Paul Falgout, Brent Robinson and wife Kathy and their children, Josie and Lorelei Robinson; and siblings, Cathy Degruise and husband Stan, Susan Davis and husband Roger, Amy Walker and husband Jay, Mark Samaha and wife Debbie, Matt Samaha and wife Chandra, Mike Samaha and wife Elaine, and Mitch Samaha and wife Sarah. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Christine is preceded in passing by her parents, Myrtile “M.J.” Samaha and Margaret Ortego Samaha;.

She was a devout Catholic. She was a member of many organizations; Catholic Daughters, Right to Life, Catholic Charismatic Renewal , Eucharistic Minister; First Communion Class Teacher, A member of numerous prayer and bible study groups. She had a deep devotion the Blessed Virgin Mary; and Divine Mercy Chaplet, and our Lady of Fatama Statue Ministry. She was a huge follower of E.W.T.N. and Mother Angelica.

She will be deeply missed and her legacy of love and christian faith will live in the hearts of her family for generations to come.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Robinson.