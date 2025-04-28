Mary Ellen “Honey” Harris Layfield, age 72, passed away Friday April 25, 2025. She was a native of Houma, La and resident of Schriever, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday May 3, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Honey is survived by her husband, Christopher David Layfield; daughter, Shelley Aucoin (Scott); grandchildren, Alyssa Aucoin (Jordan Guste), Roni Mire (Austin), Madison Allemand; great-grandchildren, Tobi Leigh Mire, Grayson Paul; brothers, Marc Harris (Brenda), Rossie Harris, Jr. (Rena); sister, Janet Rabalais; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honey is preceded in death by her parents, Rossie Clyde Harris and Lydie Duplantis Harris; daughter, Whitney Leigh Voisin; brother in law, Ronald Rabalais.

Honey was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.