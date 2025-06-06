Mary Grace Bosworth Moore, 87, passed away on June 4, 2025. A native of New Orleans and resided in Houma for 67 years was born on July 28, 1937, to parents Fredrick and Evelyn W. Bosworth.

To cherish Mary’s memory is her children, Dean P. Moore (Julie) and Katrina T. Boudreaux (Jim), siblings; George Bosworth (Ellen), Joan Pitre (Earl), Elizabeth Plesalla (Stan) and Joseph Bosworth (Jo Ann), sister in laws; Lois Bosworth and Barbara Bosworth, her aunt Odille Damore, grandchildren; Mathew (Kailey) and Danielle Moore; great grandchildren Holden Moore, Brayden, Brayleigh, her fur baby Grace, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Fredrick and Evelyn W. Bosworth, her stepson Bruce Moore, brothers; Fred Bosworth (Mary Ann), Leonard Bosworth (Helen), Hobert Bosworth, Charles Bosworth. Gene Bosworth and Gerald Bosworth, and her maternal grandmother Mary “Gran” Western”.

Mary was born in New Orleans, LA, and raised in Thibodaux, LA. She made the move to Houma when she was 20 years old where she began her life as an educator. She dedicated over 50 years to brighten the life of young minds as a first-grade teacher and is where she found her joy. She always believed that everyone deserved an education. After retirement she continued to volunteer her time to organizations and charities and tutored all who wanted an education.

Services will be June 21, 2025, 10 AM – 10:30 AM Mass at St. Francis Cathedral

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 10 AM until time of the Mass of Christian burial beginning at 10:30 AM.

