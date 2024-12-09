Mary Jane Trahan Bergeron, age 87, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Mary is survived by her sons, Philip Bergeron and Thomas Bergeron (Sue); her daughters, Phyllis Callahan (Allen), and Bonnie Bergeron Verrett (Dinah); her grandchildren, Chris Bergeron, Thai Callahan (Sherry May) and Austin Verrett; her great-grandchildren, Bayah Bergeron, Paul Ricardo Callahan and Aubrey Verrett.

Mary was preceded in passing by her husband, Paul Merlin Bergeron; her parents, Peter Trahan and Vernecia Leonard Trahan Boudreaux; her stepfather, John Boudreaux; her brother, Earl Trahan; and her sister, Mamie Hebert.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Graveside Service for Mary on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 11:00a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion for Mrs. Mary.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Jane Bergeron.