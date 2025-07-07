It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Lou Pizzolatto, who entered her eternal rest on July 2, 2025, at the age of 82. Born on September 1, 1942, in Houma, Louisiana, Mary Lou devoted her life to her family, nurturing those around her with unwavering love and kindness.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Toni Pizzolatto Guidry and Cynthia A Templet, nephews; Paul Guidry, Peter Guidry (Emily), Christopher “Chris” Gaudet (Melanie), Brian Gaudet (Holly), great-nephews; Braden Gaudet (Claire) and Colten Guidry, great-nieces; Ava Gaudet, Sophia Gaudet, Emilyn Guidry and Averi Guidry. Her gentle spirit and nurturing heart touched the lives of many, making her a beloved figure in the lives of all who knew her.

Mary is reunited in Heaven with her parents Anthony and Ara Pizzolatto.

A visitation will be held in honor of Mary’s life on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 9 AM to 11 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home with a Funeral Liturgy beginning at 11 AM. Concluding services at Chauvin Funeral Home she will be laid to rest at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery #2.