Mary Mabel Luke Kraemer, 77, passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025 surrounded by her loving family at 5:35am. Mary was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and continue on Wednesday morning, May 28, 2025 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am. Burial will take place in the Church Cemetery.

Mary is survived by her loving family; her children, Deanna Benoit and husband Daryl, Adam Kraemer and wife Kelly; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Benoit and fiance’ Christian Maynard, Abigail Benoit and boyfriend Joseph Harris, Kobie Kraemer, Breanna Kraemer, and Kelsey Olivieri; brothers, Paul Roland Luke and late wife Jeanette Boudreaux Luke, Sherill Francis Luke and wife Winona Bergeron Luke, Patrick Adam Luke and wife Carolyn Blanchard Luke, Willis Adam Luke Jr. and late wife Janice Kelly Luke; brothers-in-law, Deacon Gregory Haddad and late wife Karen Kraemer Haddad, David Boquet and wife Leah Boquet. Mary is also survived by many loving neices and nephews.

Mary is preceded by her loving husband, Wayne Kraemer; parents, Willis and Marie Mabel Boudreaux Luke; father-in-law, Murphy Kraemer, and mother-in-law Melva Blanchard Kraemer; brothers, Floyd Luke and wife Jeanette Rhodes Luke, sister, Norma Jane Neal and husband Carlton “Red” Neal.

Mary was a member of the Holy Rosary Alter Society, Jr. Catholic Daughters, Ellender Bingo Chairman from 1990 through to 1993; and a member of the West Houma Lions Club. She was a cosmetologist and graduated from South Louisiana Beauty Collage and was the owner and manger of Mary’s Income Tax Services for forty-nine years.

She enjoyed bingo and going to the casino and spending time with her family and friends. She also loved to cook and share meals with her family. Mary is survived by her loving pet dog companion, Brandy.

Mary was quite vocal and not afraid to tell you what was on her mind.

Mary was no stranger to hardship. She carried the weight of many ailments with bravery. She never let pain define her spirit. Although she lost her beloved husband twenty eight years ago, she continued to stand tall, raise her family and show us all what enduring love looked like. Her heart never stopped holding space for her husband Wayne. She found joy in the little things that made them shine big; playing bingo with friends, the thrill of a trip to the casino and yes, doing taxes. Some of us may never understand how tax season brought her excitement; but for her it was a puzzle she loved to solve and a way to help others. Most of all, she cherished her grandchildren. Their laughter, hugs and milestones. She lit up around them and they adored her right back. Her love and legacy lives on in their hearts.

Today we said goodbye; but her love remains. Woven into every memory, every lesson and every part of the family she held together for so long.

“We love you mom. We miss you deeply; but we know you are finally at peace with our dad.”

The family would like to thank Dr. Dicky Haydel and the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice, Jody Rose, Eva Fitch, Terrebonne General Rehab, and all her friends and family for their love and support shown to Mary and her family in their time of need.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Kraemer.