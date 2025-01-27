With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Mary “Pearl” Thibodeaux, who departed this world on January 22, 2025, at the age of 87. Born on August 7, 1937, in Houma, Louisiana, Mary lived a life that was rich in love, joy, and cherished memories.

Pearl was a devoted homemaker and found immeasurable joy in caring for her family. She loved her grandchildren, Mike Thibodeaux and wife Renee and Sarah Lachney and fiancé Heinz Schiebel, with all her heart, as well as her great grandchildren, Ethan and Kaleb Thibodeaux, Leslie and Addyson Schiebel often filling their time together with laughter and warmth. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with her niece, Karen.

Pearl is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Nolan Thibodeaux; daughter Becky Hebert; parents, Edmond and Camilla Mount; siblings, Joseph, Ivy, Edmond Jr., Henry, Earl, Billy, Elwood Mount, Virginia Jarveaux, Rosalie Malbrough, and Infant baby.

A proud member of the Elks Lodge, she had an infectious spirit and a passion for celebrating life. Her adventurous side shone through as she and her late husband, Nolan, traveled in their motorhome, creating unforgettable memories with family and friends.

A vibrant presence, Pearl embraced the spirit of Mardi Gras, where she once had the honor of being crowned Mardi Gras Queen at Terrebonne Place Assisted Living. She also found delight in playing bingo and spent countless joyful moments with her beloved dog, Penny.

Pearl’s family invites all who loved her to join in celebrating her remarkable life. Funeral services will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, with a public viewing starting at 10:00 AM, followed by the Liturgy of the Word Service at 12:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Pearl will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched. Join us as we honor her legacy, sharing stories, laughter, and love in her memory.

“Her love was the foundation of our family, and we will always cherish it.”

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, who provided great care to her and her family in her time of need.