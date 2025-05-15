Mary Susan Callahan, age 72, passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, May 16, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Saturday, May 17, 2025 at St. Francis Cathedral from 10:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Mary Susan is survived by her daughter, Anna “Deanna” Rudel; bonus-daughter, Michelle Duplantis; grandson, Preston Capps; grand-dog, Zeus; brother, Roger Dale Callahan (Geraldine); sisters, Charlene Guidry (Max), Mary Linda Picou (Ronald); Brenda Riche’ (Derrill); half-brother, Mark Callahan; half-sister, Mary Singleton; sister-in-law, Mona Callahan; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved.

Mary Susan is preceded in death by her son, Brent Michael Bourg; parents, Michel Callahan and Anne Mae Voisin Hornsby; sister, Geraldine LeCompte; brother, Michael Callahan and Gene Callahan (Mona); half-brother, Jerry Callahan; brother-in-laws, Ronald Picou and Derrill Riche’.

Mary had an avid love for praying. She also enjoyed sewing and playing games on her tablet. In her younger years she enjoyed dancing, winning many dance contests throughout the years. Above all she loved her kids and family with all her heart. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.